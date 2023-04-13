Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230413 spellingbee 01.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall University’s School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Monday at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Shows began on Wednesday and will continue throughout the remainder of this week for the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance’s production of a Tony award-winning contemporary musical comedy.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, with additional evening shows scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and an afternoon show scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Stories you might like

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Recommended for you