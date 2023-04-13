Marshall University’s School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Monday at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Shows began on Wednesday and will continue throughout the remainder of this week for the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance’s production of a Tony award-winning contemporary musical comedy.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, with additional evening shows scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and an afternoon show scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Set against the backdrop of a junior high school spelling bee, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” allows its actors to play younger characters and “allows us to kind of get inside the heads of these kids that are participating in this spelling bee,” said Jack Cirillo, director of the production and a professor of theater who teaches acting at Marshall.
“It’s a contemporary musical comedy, and like most contemporary musical comedies, there’s, you know, a lot of humor, but there’s also some poignancy to it,” Cirillo said.
Getting its start in the 1990s, the “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” began as a kind of improvisational piece that was created and performed by Rebecca Feldman, Cirillo said. Turned into a musical by William Finn, the production later had a Broadway run and has had multiple tours throughout the country, Cirillo said.
During each of the shows in the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this week, four audience members will be invited on stage at the beginning of the show to participate in the spelling bee — an improvisational portion of the show that has been carried through since its original presentation, Cirillo said.
Cirillo, who typically directs two productions a year and has done so for the last 25 years, said the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance has never to this extent had an interactive element like this.
“We’ve done shows in the past where audience members have been invited to sit on stage,” Cirillo said. “I seem to remember a production of ‘Waiting for Lefty,’ done years ago, where audience members were invited to sit on stage and kind of be part of the background, but … certainly, I don’t think I’ve done a piece here where we’ve had this (level of participation from the audience).”
Preparation for the production’s shows included working with some colleagues, students and friends that came in to watch rehearsal and participate as spellers, Cirillo said. Those involved in the production, which includes students from several different Marshall colleges, have rehearsed for about five weeks, Cirillo said.
“Sets, our costumes, our sound design, so much of what we do is done by students,” Cirillo said. “Obviously, faculty are involved from a management standpoint, from a mentorship standpoint. So, what’s wonderful about theater is the collaborative nature of it. And when we’re doing a musical — for instance, this one that we’re doing now — it’s not just the School of Theatre; it’s the School of Theatre and Dance and also the School of Music. We’re all collaborating together to create this piece. So there’s a lot of moving parts in any production, but never more so than in a musical.”
Tickets for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be free to Marshall students with an MU ID, $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and Marshall employees.
The Marshall Box Office in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and tickets also can be purchased at the door.
The production includes some mature language and themes, Cirillo said.