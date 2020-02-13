Second City rolls into town Friday

Chicago’s “Second City” sketch and comedy theater troupe comes to the Clay Center Friday night for “The Best of The Second City,” an evening of songs, sketches and improv, some of them made famous by former troupe members like Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Tickets are $25. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Funerals for Thursday, February 13, 2020
Bria, Dominick - 1 p.m., St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.
Bright, Louella - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Childers, Rhonda - 1:30 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Meador, Wanda - 11 a.m., Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Payne, Dollie - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Spears, Gary - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Stringer, Jane - 1 p.m., St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Whited Sr., Greg - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.