Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh is having something of a renaissance right now. While a perennial favorite of art lovers for his colors and vision, right now there are at least two major immersive Van Gogh shows on the east coast. They’re in high demand and draw big crowds.
This weekend, the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences opens “Van Gogh For All,” which Clay Center Curator of Art & Engagement Liz Simmons said is very different.
“Those shows are big and immersive,” Simmons explained. “You sit in a room and images are projected. It’s an art performance. It’s meditative.”
Those shows are more passive. The audience observes.
“Our show is active,” she said. “It’s interactive.”
The exhibit recreates images and scenes from Van Gogh’s world — his studio, his bedroom, and his artwork. Visitors to “Van Gogh For All” can climb into some of them, take pictures if they want and put their hands on things.
“There are some immersive, life-size projections, too,” Simmons said. “The whole thing is art itself. It’s the work of a new media artist.”
She added that “Van Gogh For All” is true to its name. The exhibit is more accessible than others and is suited for families with children but would also be a treat for people who know a little about the Dutch painter.
“It’s a great introduction,” she said.
“Van Gogh For All” is a big, hands-on exhibit, but Simmons said the Clay Center is equipped to handle the traffic. The facility updated its HVAC system in the past year. This includes adding an advanced air filtration system. They also follow a rigorous schedule of cleaning.
“We feel like we’re doing everything we can,” she said. “We have hand sanitizing stations and encourage patrons to wear masks and maintain social distancing inside the building.”
Simmons said “Van Gogh For All” isn’t the usual Clay Center exhibit. It’s bigger, more complex and more elaborate than what usually comes to the gallery.
“It’s a once-in-a-great while kind of thing,” she said. “It’s definitely something that’s on a bigger scale.”
