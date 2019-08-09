Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

State Fair of West Virginia schedule: Aug. 9, 2019

Gate admission: $11 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m. – Draft Horse Hitch Classes, Bluegrass Bowl

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m., 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Rush Run Philharmonic, Sprint Center Stage

11 a.m., 12:30, 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate No. 5

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland, Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate No. 4

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet, near Gate No. 5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band, strolling the grounds

3 p.m. – Demonstration, Heritage Corner

4 p.m. – Memorial Run, Bluegrass Bowl

4:15 p.m. – Open Horse Show, Bluegrass Bowl

5 p.m. – Unclaimed Property Auction, West Virginia Building

8 p.m. – Cody Jinks with special guest The Steel Woods, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 8, 2019

Ables, Zackery - 1 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Anderson, Vernon - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Bailes, Frances - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Bailey, Clara - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Bawn, Billie - 10 a.m., Chapel at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

Blevins, Kimberly - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Casto, David - 1 p.m., Baptist Grove Cemetery, Leroy.

Erskine, Elizabeth - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Frye, Angetta - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Griffith, Roxie - 12:30 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hill, Charles - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Hubbard, Jerry - 1 p.m., Middle Creek Baptist Church, Bickmore.

Lanham III, George - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar.

McClanahan, Timothy - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Sanders Jr., Ernest - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Smith, Joseph - 5 p.m., Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston.

Thompson, Noah - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Mud River.

Toon, Eric - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.