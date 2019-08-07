State Fair of WV offers plenty to see and do for 2019

It’s more than buttery roasted ears of corn, fresh donuts and friendly cows. The State Fair of West Virginia is a Mountain State tradition, bringing together families from all over the region and beyond.
Along with plenty of traditional, rural crafts and culture, the fair offers a full schedule of live entertainment, thrill rides and games from Reithoffer shows, plus a classic car show on Sunday, harness racing Aug. 12-15 and a little bit of star power with the nightly concerts at the fairground grandstand.
During the day, fairgoers can check out comedy magic with Scott’s World of Magic, a high dive show and the popular Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, plus local talent like The Eads Mountain Boys from Greenbrier County, Big Planet Soul from Charleston, and Huntington’s The Heavy Hitters.
Concerts at the grandstand begin Thursday with country singer Justin Moore with Grammy nominee Ashley McBryde. Tickets are $29 and $39.
Friday, it’s Texas country star Cody Jinks with southern-fried country rockers The Steel Woods (tickets $32 and $44). Saturday at 7 p.m., Contemporary Christian star TobyMac is joined by Aaron Cole (tickets $32 and $42). Sunday at 7 p.m., season 12 “America’s Got Talent” champion Darci Lynn performs as part of the teenage ventriloquist’s “2019 Fresh Out of the Box” tour (tickets $24 and $30).
On Monday, the State Fair of West Virginia begins the week with three nights of free shows, starting with country singer Riley Green. Former Statler Brother Jimmy Fortune and country star Lorrie Morgan perform Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively. The three shows each begin at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, country singer/songwriter Cole Swindell headlines with special guest Hardy. Tickets are $37 and $45.
On Aug. 16, state fair favorite Alabama makes its return appearance to the fair grandstand. The country group is currently celebrating 50 years. Tickets are $45 and $55.
Comedian and television host Jeff Foxworthy closes out the fair Saturday night. Tickets are $30 and $40.
All evening shows are at 8 p.m. unless otherwise stated.
Gate admission to the fair is $11 for adults, with a special $5 admission fee for opening day Thursday. Children 12 and under are free. Passes and tickets for carnival rides are extra.
For more information, call 304-645-1090 or visit statefairofwv.com.