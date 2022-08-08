Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Foreigner

Classic rockers Foreigner are among the headline acts at the State Fair of West Virginia, which kicks off Thursday in Fairlea.

 Courtesy photo

The State Fair of West Virginia returns to Fairlea, in Greenbrier County, this week with 10 days of food and fun celebrating rural, farm life in the mountain state.

As always, there will be livestock exhibits, traditional craft contests and carnival rides, plus plenty of free daytime entertainment. But the fair really shines at night with concerts ranging from Contemporary Christian and classic rock to pop country and rap.

Bill Lynch

