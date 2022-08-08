The State Fair of West Virginia returns to Fairlea, in Greenbrier County, this week with 10 days of food and fun celebrating rural, farm life in the mountain state.
As always, there will be livestock exhibits, traditional craft contests and carnival rides, plus plenty of free daytime entertainment. But the fair really shines at night with concerts ranging from Contemporary Christian and classic rock to pop country and rap.
State Fair concerts kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday night with country star Cody Johnson. Johnson is best known for hits including, “Til You Can’t” and “On My Way To You.” His latest single is “Human.” Tickets for the concert are $40, $45 an $50, based on seating.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the Buckin B Bull Ride returns. Tickets to the rodeo-style show, which showcases bull riding, are $15 and $20.
Classic rock band Foreigner takes the state at 8 p.m. Saturday. Formed in the mid-1970s, the band charted many hits including, “Double Vision,” “Urgent” and “Hot Blooded,” among others. Tickets are $35, $40 and $45.
Sunday at 7 p.m. is country star Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd. Walker has scored several number one country hits, including “What's It To You,” “Live Until I Die” and “Rumor Has It.” His most recent single was “Catching Up With an Ol’ Memory.”
Byrd also has had many hits on country radio, including “Watermelon Crawl,” “I’m From the Country” and “Holdin’ Heaven.” Tickets are $33, $38 and $43.
Monday's show features Nashville-based country band Restless Road at 7 p.m. Featuring West Virginia native Colton Pack, Restless Road charted its first single this summer with “Growing Old With You.” Tickets are $12, $14 and $15.
West Virginia native Kathy Mattea performs Aug. 16 for a free show at 7 p.m. Mattea has had a long career in country music, charting dozens of hits including “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” and “Love at the Five and Dime,” among others. She is also the host of Mountain Stage.
Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. A Grammy Award winner, Tomlin’s hits include “How Great is Our God,” “I Lift My Hands” and “Who You Are To Me,” as well as many more. Tickets are $33, $38 and $43.
Oklahoma's Zach Bryan performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Bryan’s music has crossed back and forth between country and rock. Hits include “Something in the Orange,” “Heading South” and “Highways Boys.” Tickets are $42, $46 and $50.
Flo Rida come to the State Fair at 8 p.m. Aug. 19. From Miami Gardens, Florida, the rapper broke through in 2007 with “Low.” Other hits include “My House,” “Right Round,” and “Wild Ones.” Tickets are $35, $40 and $45.
The State Fair closes Sunday, Aug. 20, with country star Walker Hayes with Tigirlily. Hayes emerged on the country scene in 2010, but his career has really taken off over the past couple of years with hits like “Fancy Like” and “AA.”
Tigirlily is Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, two sisters from North Dakota. Their first EP is currently available. Tickets to the show are $32, $37 and $42.