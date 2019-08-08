Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

State Fair of WV schedule: Aug. 8, 2019

Gate admission: $11 for ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are admitted free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate #5

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland, Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate #4

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet, near Gate #5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band, strolling the grounds

2 p.m. – Carnival rides open

2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Heavy Hitters, Sprint Center Stage

4 p.m. – Christmas tree decorating, West Virginia Building

8 p.m. – Justin Moore with special guest Ashley McBryde, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

