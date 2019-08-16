Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

State Fair of WV schedule: Aug. 16, 2019

Gate admission: $11 for ages 13 and up; children 12 and under free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m. – Draft Horse Pull, Grandstand

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. – Veggie 500, West Virginia Building

11 a.m., 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – The Spanglers, Sprint Center Stage

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate No. 5

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland, Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate No. 4

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet – near Gate No. 5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band, strolling the grounds

2 and 6 p.m. – Open Horse Show, Bluegrass Bowl

2 p.m. – Pepperoni Roll Contest, West Virginia Building

2 p.m. – Flower Scavenger Hunt, West Virginia Building

3 p.m. -- Demonstration, Heritage Corner

3 p.m. – Weaving Contest, West Virginia Building

5 p.m. – Unclaimed Property Auction, West Virginia Building

8 p.m. – Jamey Johnson, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 16, 2019

Bacchus, Sharon - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Brown Jr., Michael - 6 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Ceslovnik, John - 10 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Summersville.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Gill, Dalton - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Hammons, Jerry - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Calvin.

Holmes, Ardona - Noon, Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Lodge Jr., William - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Love, Richard - 9:30 a.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Oxley, Jack - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Plumley, Ruth - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Price, Pauline - 2 p.m., Ranger United Baptist Church.

Shaffer, James - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Singleton, Jessica - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.

Sisson, Tara - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Weber, Mary - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart, Charleston.