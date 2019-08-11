State Fair of WV schedule: Aug. 11, 2019

Gate admission: $11 for ages 13 and up; children 12 and under free.
9 a.m. – Gates open
9 a.m. – Church service, Sprint Center Stage
10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building
11 a.m. – Carnival rides open
11 a.m. – American National Collector Insurance Car Show, center of grounds
11 a.m., 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – The Dennis Lee Show, Sprint Center Stage
11 a.m., 12:30, 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building
11 a.m. – Krafty Kids Pintrest Party, West Virginia Building
Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds
Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate No. 5
12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland, Sprint Center Stage
1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate No. 4
1 p.m. – Floral Crown, West Virginia Building
1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet, near Gate No. 55
1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band, strolling the grounds
2 p.m. – Open Horse Show, Bluegrass Bowl
2 p.m. – Quilting Square Contest, West Virginia Building
3 p.m. -- Demonstration, Heritage Corner
7 p.m. – Darci Lynne, Grandstand. Tickets are $24, $27 and $30.
