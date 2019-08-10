Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

State Fair of WV schedule: Aug. 10, 2019

Gate admission: $11 for ages 13 and up; children 12 and under free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m., 6 p.m. – Open Horse Show, Bluegrass Bowl

9 a.m. – Mystery Flower Contest, West Virginia Building

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m., 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – The Avalons, Sprint Center Stage

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate No. 5

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland, Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate No. 4

1 p.m. – Mason Jar Decorating Contest, West Virginia Building

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet, near Gate No. 5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band, strolling the grounds

3 p.m. -- Demonstration, Heritage Corner

5 p.m. – Unclaimed Property Auction, West Virginia Building

7 p.m. -- TobyMac with special guest Aaron Cole, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Aliff, Hilmer - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Bevins, Leslie - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Burval, Clarice - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Campbell, Debra - Noon, First Baptist Church, Charleston.

Collins, LouAnna - 11 a.m., Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church, Whitman.

Cormican, Alexis - 11 a.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Davis, Michael - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Dunlap, Jackie - 6 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Garrett, Nayola - 2 p.m., Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek.

Guthrie, Eloise - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hairston, Stephen - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Hall Jr., Dale - 10 a.m., Richwood Cemetery, Richwood.

Hartley, Jack - 3 p.m., Edgewood Country Club, Charleston.

Hughes, Edwin - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Jones, Bertha - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Justice, Vivian - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Kail, Lilian - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Miller, Robert - 6 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Moore, Roylene - 4 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Fellowship Hall, Spencer.

O'Dell, William - 3:30 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Pettry Jr., Charles - 2 p.m., Lot 7, Magnolia Lane, Camp Lightfoot Road, Hinton.

Stephenson, Heaven - 2 p.m., Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.

Stratton, Timothy - Noon, Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin.

Tomlinson, Doris - Noon, Red House United Brethren Independent Church, Red House.

Walker Jr., Robert - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

White Jr., Artie - Noon, Eagle Central Baptist Church, Montgomery.