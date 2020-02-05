You are the owner of this article.
Still haven't made plans for Valentine's Day? Here are some options

Not to alarm anyone, but Valentine’s Day arrives next week. While some people may say they really don’t want a fuss, most people do — or they don’t mind a little extra attention. Consider yourself warned.

Along with the flowers, candy and maybe dinner, it’s always a good idea to consider a night out. And perhaps because Valentine’s Day lands on a Friday this year, you have a few more options from which to choose.

Here are a few we found:

Dinner and improv

The Mighty Schmucks will host a Valentine’s Day dinner and comedy show at the Hale Street Center, in Charleston.

The evening includes a pre-show dinner buffet catered by Bowles Boyz BBQ.

Dinner seating and service is 6:30 to 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:15.

Tickets are $50 and available through www.eventbrite.com.

Lovefest

John Inghram’s Lovefest returns to the Charleston Coliseum on Valentine’s Day night with music from The Sea The Sea, The Kind Thieves and a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald by the Bob Thompson Unit with vocalist Shayla Leftridge.

Admission includes music, food, star charts, photos and more. Advance tickets are $40 or $50 the day of the show. All proceeds go to benefit West Virginia Health Right and the HOPE program.

Second City at Clay Center

Chicago’s sketch and comedy theater troupe, The Second City, comes to the Clay Center with an evening of songs, sketches and improv. Former troupe members include Billy Murray, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Tickets are $25.

‘Harmonies of the Heart’ dinner and dance

The Appalachian Children’s Choir is hosting a Valentine’s Day “Harmonies of the Heart” dinner and dance starting at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites.

Entertainment includes the RiverJam band, a musician and the ACC singers.

Tickets are $100. All proceeds go to support the ACC. To purchase tickets, call 304-343-1111 or visit wvacc.org.

Kanawha Kordsmen

If staying at home is more your speed, let the Kanawha Kordsmen bring Valentine’s Day to you and your special someone. The all-male barbershop chorus will be out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday delivering singing valentines, along with silk roses and candy. For details, call 304-346-7464 or visit www.kordsmen.org.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He’s also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

