One week ago, Gov. Jim Justice loosened restrictions on live entertainment in West Virginia to allow musicians to sing in front of an audience for the first time in over a year.
Hours later at The Empty Glass, in Charleston, a few minutes after midnight, singer-songwriter Pepper Fandango launched into a cover of "I Think We're Alone Now," by Tommy James and the Shondells.
“People have been dying to play,” said Jason Robinson, who books shows for the bar and has booked acts for other clubs in the past.
Robinson said they were a little worried 10 minutes before Fandango strummed her first chord.
“There were only like three or four people at the bar,” he said. But then musicians began rolling in at the top of the hour. Some stood around and listened. Others signed up for time on the stage.
Robinson said the announcement from the governor caught most everyone he knew by surprise. Only a few weeks earlier, the state began allowing live instrumental music -- minus horns and wind instruments -- in clubs.
A few minutes after governor's announcement was made, Robinson said, musicians began texting and emailing him, hoping to get work.
“I started getting bombarded by bands, which is good,” he said.
It felt like old times and a return to normal -- but that's not the case.
Paul Greco, who owns Sam’s Uptown Café, on Capitol Street, as well as The Red Carpet and Tricky Fish, on Charleston's East End, said that while it’s great to have full bands back, things are not back to normal.
“We’re not at 100%,” he said. “Until there’s no mask mandate and you’re allowed to congregate, we are not at 100%.”
Restaurants and bars in West Virginia are allowed to operate at 100% occupancy, but Greco said the math is difficult.
People mingle at bars. They move around. They want to get up close to the stage, next to the band.
“Tables have to be six feet apart and people have to stay seated,” he said. He laughed, adding, “People want to dance.”
According to the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, which oversees bars and enforces COVID-19 safety guidelines, people can dance. They can also shoot pool, throw darts and axes, play cornhole and sing karaoke, according to the agency's website.
While limited physical space as a result of continued social-distancing regulations might limit the availability of a dance floor in a particular bar or club, Greco said live music with vocals and horns is definitely welcome progress.
Robinson agreed, adding that bar patrons have been patient and generally compliant with the safety guidelines.
When instrumental music was allowed in early March, The Empty Glass booked a few performers, including Garrett Manor of Beggar’s Clan and Michael Lipton's band, the Bark-O-Loungers.
Robinson said easing back into music with instrumental acts gave The Empty Glass time to think about how best to present acts while still adhering to the guidelines and keep people safe.
With tables, he said, The Empty Glass would be able to hold 45 people at a time.
“People still have to wear masks,” he said. “And we’re looking at ticketing shows.”
Robinson said buying a ticket would guarantee the ticketholder space in the building. Once all tickets for a particular show were sold, no one would be allowed in until someone left.
“So, if you show up at the door, you might not get in,” he said. “Or you might have to wait a while.”
Greco said his establishments are really looking ahead to warmer weather and the summer. Like a handful of other businesses that feature entertainment, including The Bucket in Dunbar and Mi Cocina de Amor on Bigley Avenue, The Red Carpet has some outdoor space.
The East End bar has a fenced-in open-air patio that’s been a popular summer hangout for years. There’s also space between Tricky Fish and The Red Carpet that Greco said he plans to use for entertainment and events.
“Things are going to get exciting on the East End,” Greco promised. “It’s going to be rocking.”