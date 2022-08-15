Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jersey Tenors

The Jersey Tenors will perform Friday night at South Charleston's Summerfest. 

 Courtesy photo

Summerfest returns around the mound in South Charleston Wednesday through Saturday. The annual free festival includes dance contests, a kid zone, food vendors and nightly entertainment.

Wednesday night features a tribute to the music of country superstars Alabama with the tribute band, Songs of the South. Area band, Non Friction, opens.

Tags

Recommended for you