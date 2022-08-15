Summerfest returns to South Charleston Staff reports Aug 15, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media The Jersey Tenors will perform Friday night at South Charleston's Summerfest. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Summerfest returns around the mound in South Charleston Wednesday through Saturday. The annual free festival includes dance contests, a kid zone, food vendors and nightly entertainment.Wednesday night features a tribute to the music of country superstars Alabama with the tribute band, Songs of the South. Area band, Non Friction, opens.Thursday, it’s the Rick K Road Trip with The Esquires. Friday brings the Jersey Tenors with local 80s-theme band, Hair Supply.Summerfest closes Saturday night with City Heat, followed by Eagles tribute band, Seven Bridges, and then fireworks.All shows during Summerfest start at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News Summerfest returns to South Charleston Hoppy Kercheval: Abortion issue up to legislators, not voters (Opinion) Richard Stonestreet: Climate investments are morally economic (Opinion) top story Suits alleging abuse of Horace Mann Middle special education students settled for $5M Tom Crouser: Brought to you by anti-epistemology (Opinion) top story WV successfully completes transition to three-digit crisis hotline On Retirement: Tech-obsessed older adults may be the new normal Appalachian String Band Festival contest winners announced Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director