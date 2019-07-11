You are the owner of this article.
'Superpower Dogs' to show the super side of man's best friend

For the dog lovers, “Superpower Dogs,” an IMAX documentary about six dogs that save lives, serve mankind or protect endangered species will open at the Clay Center’s Caperton Planetarium and Theater Saturday at noon.

Narrated by actor Chris Evans (“Captain America”), the film will be shown daily at the Clay Center at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Admission to the Clay Center is $9 for adults and $7.50 for children.

Admission to the film is an additional $4 or you can see just the film for $7.

Clay Center members receive a discount to see the film.

For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.

