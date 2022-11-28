Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A week before Halloween, drummer Chad Butler and the rest of the band Switchfoot was out surfing.

Speaking over the phone from somewhere along the coast of California, Butler said, “We just got out of the ocean. The waves are pretty good right now.”

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached

at 304-348-5195 or

lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you