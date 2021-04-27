The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will stream “Banner, Bailey & Beethoven” through its website at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Recorded at the Clay Center in March of this year, the performance features guest cellist Zuill Bailey.
A 2016 Grammy Award-winner, Bailey was originally scheduled to perform with the symphony in March 2020, but that performance, like all other live symphony concerts in 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This show will also feature a more complete orchestra, with instruments from every family represented. Some previous symphony offerings have been limited to only strings and percussion.
The concert includes Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 8 in F major," Haydn’s "Concerto in C Major for Cello" and “Banner,” by acclaimed composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery.
Following the initial stream Saturday night on wvsymphony.org, the concert will be available on the website for 30 days.
Access to the stream is available for $15 for single tickets or $25 for family tickets and can be purchased through wvsymphony.org.
Subscribers to the canceled 2020-2021 season receive complimentary access.
A condensed version of the show also will be televised on West Virginia Public Broadcasting at 10:30 p.m. on May 20.
For more information, visit the website, call 304-957-9880 or email amcdonald@wvsymphony.org.