The West Virginia Symphony returns with Symphony Sunday on June 6 with a special edition at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Under the direction of symphony music director Lawrence Loh, the concert will include a wide selection of music from film, songs celebrating America and a special arrangement of “Country Roads” from local composer Matt Jackfert.
The show will open at 6 p.m. with a performance by the West Virginia Youth Symphony, follow with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and conclude with fireworks.
Symphony Sunday is a free event, but because of COVID-19 precautions and social distancing, tickets are required for admission.
For more information, 304-957-9876 or wvsymphony.org.