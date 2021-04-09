Symphony Sunday is returning to Charleston this summer, although it will be quite different from what fans have become accustomed to attending.
The annual concert, which was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be held June 6 at Appalachian Power Park. The event, sponsored by MATRIC, is typically held on the open lawn at the University of Charleston.
Amanda McDonald, marketing director for the West Virginia Symphony, said moving the concert to the ballpark would allow for moderate attendance while still maintaining space for social distancing.
Instead of fans spreading out blankets or chairs on the UC lawn, this year's ballpark concert will see fans sitting in the stands while the orchestra performs on the field.
While a start time has not been announced, the program will likely begin later in the day and will include only include performances by the West Virginia Youth Symphony and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
McDonald said organizers hoped next year’s Symphony Sunday would see a return to normal.
“We plan to be back at the University of Charleston,” she said.
In the meantime, McDonald said the symphony has high hopes for the concert at the ballpark.
“I think we would like to do more events at the ballpark,” she said. “Maybe we would have Symphony Sunday in the spring at the University of Charleston and then have another event in the fall.”
McDonald said additional details, such as the music selection and how many musicians would be participating, are still being worked out. She said West Virginia Symphony music director and conductor Lawrence Loh was putting together a program.
More than half the musicians in the symphony live outside of the area. Most of them perform with other organizations, but McDonald said the response, so far, has been good.
Aside from Symphony Sunday, McDonald said the symphony was working on other events, including more streaming concerts which would also be broadcast on West Virginia Public Broadcasting and potentially two more live, public concerts.
A new symphony season could also be announced in coming weeks.
Because the coronavirus pandemic remains to be a concern, plans could change. McDonald said the symphony would continue to monitor developments and would follow proper guidelines.
Nevertheless, she said the symphony was glad to announce its first performance in front of a live audience in over a year.
“It’s just so exciting to deliver some good news,” she said.