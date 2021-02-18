Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.