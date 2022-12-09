Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Resort at Glade Springs, in Daniels, will hold its Christmas-themed haunted attraction The Fright Before Christmas over two weekends this December with a brand new twist.

The holiday haunt, which was named one of the top 10 scariest Christmas-themed haunts by Travel Channel in 2019, will run two Saturdays this year: Dec. 10 and 17.

Tags

Recommended for you