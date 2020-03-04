'The Moth' podcast returns to Culture Center Theater Thursday

The Moth

Storyteller Trevor Nourse is one of the performers coming to the Culture Center Theater Thursday for “The Moth.”

 Courtesy photo

Storytelling podcast and public radio show “The Moth” returns to Charleston tonight with a performance at the Culture Center Theater. The show is part of “A More Perfect Union” series. The Moth is an acclaimed nonprofit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. Since launching in 1997, “The Moth” has presented over 40,000 stories, told live and without notes to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Doors open 6:30 p.m. March 5. Stories begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit themoth.org.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Allen, Donald - 11:30 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Deal, Richard - 11 a.m., South East Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.

Holstine, Margie - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Howell Jr., Harold - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hudkins, Calvin - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Meadows, Darlene - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Rowh, Joeslyn - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Sanson, Callie - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Vass, Bradford - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.