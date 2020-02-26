The Posies co-founder Stringfellow continues rolling with the changes

Change is inevitable.
In the 21st century, industries have risen, fallen and changed in ways no one anticipated.
Musicians used to be able to make entire careers on just recording, without doing much — or any — touring. Now, many of them have to tour to make an income because consumers are more likely to stream music than they are to buy a physical album.
The familiar business models of the music industry have changed, but what has happened to music is happening to everyone, said singer/songwriter Ken Stringfellow.
The co-founder of indie-rock band The Posies, who perform March 5 at Unity of Kanawha Valley, said, “I think as an artist, I’m very much like an easily spotted symptom of the environment. And it’s not bad news, necessarily.”
For example, in creative fields like art and music, there’s a certain amount of individual empowerment. There may not be as many big record companies as there used to be, but you can still cobble together a living while creating new music with less direction on how you have to do it.
That same kind of freedom has been spreading to other fields. The service and travel industries have embraced that business model with things like Uber, Diner Dash and Airbnb.
“It’s kind of where everyone is gong to be an independent actor, kind of doing piecework,” he said. “You’re using your intellect, I suppose. You trade it as value, more than your time.”
Affiliations with big companies may be less stable, however.
“Not many people are going to work someplace for 35 years, like my stepdad did at Georgia Pacific,” Stringfellow said.
That was fine with him. It’s what he’s been used to for most of his career.
Stringfellow broke onto the national music scene in the late 1980s when he and Jon Auer formed the Posies. The two later joined American music legend Alex Chilton in a reunited and fortified version of Big Star before Stringfellow went on to become a regular sideman with REM, performing and touring with the group up until its final studio record, “Around the Sun,” in 2005.
Over the years, he’s been involved with dozens of projects, both as a performer and a producer. He’s recorded many records on his own or with The Posies, and been a guest on many more.
On his last visit to West Virginia to perform, he met Karen Allen, through her duo, Tofujitsu, with Sean Richardson.
Allen later brought Stringfellow in to produce and record her current record, “Here We Are Now.”
“We spent 10 days working on her record at my studio in Seattle and I got to know her,” he said. “It was good experience.”
Allen is opening for Stringfellow during his tour through the region, which takes him through Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana.
Over the next week, he’s at The Grove, in Fayetteville, Saturday, at Unity of Kanawha Valley March 5, at the Morgantown Arts Center, in Morgantown, March 6 and at Indie on Main, in Keyser, March 8.
Stringfellow laughed and said he had no idea where Keyser was, which was great.
“I love the idea of just discovering new places,” he said.
Beyond the business side of things, the 21st century is a good time to be an artist.
“There’s definitely things to talk about,” he said.
The world grows ever more complex, he said, though as much as it changes and as much as we’re all linked together, individual pockets and national identities remain.
Stringfellow has lived in France for years and divides his time on the road between tours of Europe and tours of the United States. There are differences in how each side of the Atlantic does things.
The singer said movement was more fluid in the United States and creatively, it was sometimes easier to get things done here. Europe could be slow to embrace unusual ideas or might tend to follow procedure more closely or discourage certain kinds of projects just because the reputation for getting approval was iffy.
“That doesn’t mean that’s so, just that sometimes people think that way,” he said.
Wherever Stringfellow goes, he said he does what he’s always done — bring his music before an audience to share his perspective.
Roles may change, but that one has been a constant.
“I have the chance to be an observer,” he said. “That’s something in the songs I’m writing.”