The Alban Arts Center’s production of “The Women” came within a single crew member of being an all-woman show.
“We had to keep Adam Bryan as our technical director, but only because a woman was unable to do it,” said director Marlette Carter.
This was nothing against Bryan — or any other man — but it suited the theme of the show. “The Women,” which opens Friday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans, takes a satirical look at “how women friends will tear each other down and lift each other up.”
“It’s about how women behave when we’re just amongst ourselves,” Carter said.
Written in 1932 by Clare Boothe Luce, Carter explained that “The Women” is often seen as a sort of protofeminist comedy, but there’s plenty for men and women to like about it. It’s because of that mass appeal that the show is revived on Broadway every few years.
Carter had suggested the theater do “The Women” two or three years ago, but the play didn’t make the cut. Now, with a hole to fill in its schedule, Bryan suggested that Carter could bring it to the stage.
The show features a cast of 21 women, but Carter said she had no trouble casting.
“Everybody was hungry,” she said. “Everybody wanted to get to normalcy, and I had the best actresses in the valley come out to audition.”
“The Women” is suitable for most audiences, Carter said. She said language and subject matter would put it at around a PG rating. There just wasn’t as much swearing in plays from the 1930s.
She said the show was a mix of satire, slapstick and poignancy ... and one full-on cat fight.
“I had to choreograph that,” she said. “It has all the slapping, clawing and hair-pulling of a good cat fight. It’s fun.”
As with previous pandemic-era productions at the Alban, all those involved followed safety guidelines and wore a mask over their nose and mouth — at least, in the beginning. As more and more cast members became fully vaccinated, Carter said they tested the waters of doing some scenes without wearing masks.
“When it was just only a couple of people doing a scene, we’d all kind of look around and say, ‘Hey, everybody is vaccinated, right?’” Carter said.
The difference after dropping the masks, she said, was night and day. The actors could see each other’s faces and read what the others were doing.
“It felt like coming back home after a really long trip,” Carter said. “It was really just astonishing.”
Everything is not entirely back to normal. While some safety restrictions have been loosened, the show will still feature social distancing in the audience.
“But it will be good to have an audience there,” she said.