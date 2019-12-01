Things to do: Dec. 1, 2019

Music
HANDEL’S “MESSIAH”: 1 p.m. Free, Clendenin United Methodist Church, 121 Koontz Ave., Clendenin. Presented by the Clendenin Community Chorus and conducted by H.G. Young.
Film
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“MARY”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclick.com.
Etc.
ST. ALBANS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. St. Albans City Park. Santa will be on hand for pictures and the cost is $5 for photos.
NATIVITIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD: 4 to 9 p.m. Free., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Call 304-932-5275.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest’s Middle Ridge Road and a section of Middle Ridge Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is approximately 4 miles, with a long moderate ascent and a steep descent. A shorter and easier version is available by coming down Middle Ridge Road. Regroup at the park entrance.