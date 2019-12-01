Things to do: Dec. 1, 2019

Music

HANDEL’S “MESSIAH”: 1 p.m. Free, Clendenin United Methodist Church, 121 Koontz Ave., Clendenin. Presented by the Clendenin Community Chorus and conducted by H.G. Young.

Film

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

“MARY”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.showclick.com.

Etc.

ST. ALBANS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. St. Albans City Park. Santa will be on hand for pictures and the cost is $5 for photos.

NATIVITIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD: 4 to 9 p.m. Free., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. Collection of nativity sets from dozens of countries. Call 304-932-5275.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest’s Middle Ridge Road and a section of Middle Ridge Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is approximately 4 miles, with a long moderate ascent and a steep descent. A shorter and easier version is available by coming down Middle Ridge Road. Regroup at the park entrance.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Chapman, A.C. - 7 p.m., Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane.

Cooper, Jon - 5 p.m., Sam’s Uptown Café, Charleston.

Harrison, Leah - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Kibler, Jr., William - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Long, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

O’Brien, Paul - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Rexrode, Hugh - 2 p.m., Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Simmons, Sylvia - Noon, Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.

Wolverton, Jody - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.