The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:

Thursday

  • Broadway in Charleston presents “Stomp” at the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.11. For information or to order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to theclaycenter.org.

Friday

  • Brantley Gilbert brings the "The Worst Country Tour of All Time" to the Charleston Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40. To order, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
  • ster.com.

Saturday

  • No Shave November Beard Competition from noon to 3 p.m. at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington. Four categories of competition: mustache, partial beard, full beard and women’s creative. Judged by Ohio Furnace Beard Company. Free to attend.
  • The Opus Chorale of West Virginia presents “Colors of Hope” 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. Tickets $10. Masks required for audience. Information at opuswv.org.

Upcoming

  • Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s annual holiday show, “Mary,” begins Nov. 26 at the Elk City Playhouse.
  • Classic rock band America comes to the Keith-Albee Theater in Huntington Dec. 1 and REO Speedwagon is at the Clay Center Dec. 1.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

