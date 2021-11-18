The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
Broadway in Charleston presents “Stomp” at the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.11. For information or to order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to theclaycenter.org.
Friday
Brantley Gilbert brings the “The Worst Country Tour of All Time” to the Charleston Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40. To order, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketma
No Shave November Beard Competition from noon to 3 p.m. at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington. Four categories of competition: mustache, partial beard, full beard and women’s creative. Judged by Ohio Furnace Beard Company. Free to attend.
The Opus Chorale of West Virginia presents “Colors of Hope” 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. Tickets $10. Masks required for audience. Information at opuswv.org.
Upcoming
Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s annual holiday show, “Mary,” begins Nov. 26 at the Elk City Playhouse.
Classic rock band America comes to the Keith-Albee Theater in Huntington Dec. 1 and REO Speedwagon is at the Clay Center Dec. 1.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.