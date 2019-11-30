Things to do: Nov. 30, 2019

Music
PIANOKE: 5 p.m. Free. Center Court. Charleston Town Center.
THE CANNON SODARO BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
PISTOL HILL: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
TWO DOLLARS SHORT: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
Film
“DOWNTOWN 81”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“FIDDLIN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
“MARY”: 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.show click.com.
Etc
ST. ALBANS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. St. Albans City Park. Santa will be on hand for pictures and the cost is $5 for photos.