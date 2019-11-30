Things to do: Nov. 30, 2019

Music

PIANOKE: 5 p.m. Free. Center Court. Charleston Town Center.

THE CANNON SODARO BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

PISTOL HILL: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

TWO DOLLARS SHORT: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

Film

“DOWNTOWN 81”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY”: 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

“FIDDLIN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“MARY”: 2 and 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. Visit cyacwv.show click.com.

Etc

ST. ALBANS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. St. Albans City Park. Santa will be on hand for pictures and the cost is $5 for photos.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, November 30, 2019

Anderson, Donna - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Bender, Helen - 10:30 a.m., procession to leave Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Bryant, Shaea - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Burgraff, Bobby - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Comuzie, Robert - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Conley, Geneva - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Courts Jr., John - 1 p.m. Levi First Missionary Baptist Church.

Cox, Thelma - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Davis, Ruth - 1 p.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.

Drake, Randall - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Grady, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

James, Ramon - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.

Kinder Jr., Richard - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Lilly, Karl - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Miller, Cynthia - 10 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

O'Brien, Charles - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Schwartz, Donna - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Slater, Vickie - 1 p.m., Sissonville Community Church.

Sumpter, Butch - Noon, Church of God Prophecy, Sand Fork.

Taylor Jr., Paul - 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, St. Albans.

Wheeler, Charles - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Wriston, Thomas - 3:30 p.m., Rinehart Cemetery, Mossy.