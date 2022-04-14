The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Thursday
- A fundraiser for the Charleston-Banska Bystrica Sister City Alliance will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Museum of Music inside the Charleston Town Center mall.
The event features music by the Carpenter Ants and Spencer Elliott, and includes a talk from Chuck Hirt of Banska Bystrica, in Slovakia. Hirt will discuss the war in Ukraine and efforts of Banska Bystrica to help refugees.
Admission is $25 and includes food and beverages. Proceeds support the Sister City Alliance and the 2022 Carpenter Ants tour of Slovakia. For information, call 304-410-2562.
- Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour stops at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for a 7 p.m. show. Tickets start at $36.50 and can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
- A free classical music concert, “Echoes and Facades,” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Fine Arts Building at West Virginia State University in Institute. The concert features Bernard Di Gregorio, principal viola for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, and guitarist and Marshall University music professor Dr. Julio Ribeiro Alves.
Friday
- Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Ernest perform at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets start at $275.00 and can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
- Sound Checks presents Levon with Chucky Ray and The Grip at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets $23.50 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
Saturday
- The Adult Easter EGGstravanganza will be held from noon-6 p.m. at Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Must be 18 and older to enter. The event features giveaways, food, live music, prizes and more. General admission is $25. Admission plus a ticket to participate in the egg hunt is $60. For information, visit www.grittsfarm.com.
- The Magic Island Easter Egg Hunt will be held from noon-3 p.m. in Charleston. The event is for children ages 10 and younger. Activities for children of any age with sensory sensitivities will be held from 11 a.m.-noon. For information, call 304-348-6860.
- The Nitro Easter Eggstravanganza will be held from noon-2 p.m. at City Park in Nitro. The event is open to children of different age groups and with special needs. For information, call 304-759-9815.
- The St. Albans Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. at the St. Albans City Park softball field. The event is open to children ages 3 to 12 and those with special needs. For information, call 304-722-4625 or visit www.saparkswv.com.
- South Charleston will host an Easter egg hunt from 1-2 p.m. at Joplin Park for children ages 6 and younger. For information, call 304-746-5552.
- The Loud, in Huntington, presents Loopy Fest at 5 p.m. The event features music by Tony From Bowling, Astronomy Club, Water Trash, Abe Partridge, Kelsie Cannon and more. Tickets are $15. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
Upcoming
- Three Things: Season 7, Episode 3 is April 20 at Capitol Market; ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston April 21; National Record Store Day is April 23; and the West Virginia Food Truck Festival at Eleanor Park, in Eleanor, is April 23.