The weekend is looming. Here are a few events to check out:
Thursday
ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston from 5-8 p.m. followed by Art After Dark at the Clay Center. The event is free.
Rock City Cake Company hosts a comedy show beginning at 7 p.m. The show, hosted by Wild Man Cody Cannon, includes performances by Zac Maas and Brett Hiker and also features Lawton Parnell and Justin Powers. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Friday
Shinedown with The Pretty Reckless and Diamante perform at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $35.50 and can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Alban Arts Center presents “The Spitfire Grill” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Additional showings are 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. April 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. May 1.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students. Streaming tickets are $15 for singles, $25 for couples and $45 for families. To order tickets, call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
The West Virginia Food Truck Festival begins at noon at Eleanor Park in Putnam County. The festival features 15 different food trucks, plus live music. Admission to the grounds is free. For information, visit www.wvfoodtruck
The State Fair of West Virginia presents “Almost Summer in Almost Heaven” from 1 to 8 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg. The event includes a car show, a cornhole tournament and live music with Cody Clayton Eagle and Cody Wickline. Tickets are $5. For information, visit www.state
Rapper Jeezy performs at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Mountain Stage hits the road for a 7 p.m. performance at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. The show features Rissi Palmer, Cheryl Wheeler, Maia Sharp, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, and Kenny White. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
“Jersey Boys” is at the Clay Center on April 27; Charleston Light Opera Guild’s “Something Rotten” begins its run at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater on April 29; and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s performs its season finale at the Clay Center on April 30.
