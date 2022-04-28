The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Friday
- United Way’s “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event features local celebrities teaming up to dance to raise money for the United Way. For information, visit www.unitedwayswv.org.
- The Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Something Rotten!” at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with additional showings 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 7; 2 p.m. May 8; and 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 14. Tickets are $25 and $30, and are available online at www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org or at the Charleston Coliseum box office two hours prior to performance.
- The Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Love is Not an Angry Thing” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students. To order tickets, visit cyacwv.showclix.com.
- The Alban Arts Center presents “The Spitfire Grill” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday its theater at 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Tickets are $15 for adults $15, and $10 for seniors and students. Streaming tickets are also available for $15 for singles, $25 for couples and $45 for families. To purchase tickets, call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Saturday
- The Greater Kanawha Valley 2022 Coin Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The free event is sponsored by the Kanawha Valley Coin Club.
- Stinkfest, a celebration of the wild leek, takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Wild Ramp in Huntington. The free event features food vendors, live music, crafts and children’s activities. For information, visit www.wildramp.org.
- Foam at the Dome will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1900 Kanawha Boulevard E. The event features craft beer, live music and more. General admission tickets, which include 4 ounce samples, are $40. Tickets without samples are $20. For information, visit www.foamcwv.com
- The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance present Andes Manta at 7:30 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. Children 13 and younger are admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.footmad.org or call 204-729-4382.
- The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Finale” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. The performance features guest pianist Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 3 in D Minor for piano. Tickets start at $12 and are available at the Clay Center box office, online at www.wvsymphony.org or by calling 304-561-3570.
Sunday
- Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater at 7 p.m. Guests include The David Bromberg Quintet, Canadian singer/songwriter Sarah Harmer, Indie/Americana artist Arlo McKinley, California singer/songwriter Taylor Rae, and Ohio folk band Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle. Tickets range from $25 to $30. For information or to order tickets, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Monday
- Contemporary Christian artists Casting Crowns and We the Kingdom perform at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets are $22.75 and can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming
- Justin Moore is at the Mountain Health Arena, in Huntington, on May 6; Monster Jam returns to the Charleston Coliseum May 7 and 8; and the Woody Hawley Series presents The Sea The Sea at the Clay Center on May 7.