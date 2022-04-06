The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out.
Thursday
Charleston welcomes national basketball champions, the Glenville State Lady Pioneers, to Haddad Riverfront Park at 10:30 a.m. Free.
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. A “jukebox” musical celebrating the life and career of one of the best-known voices of the disco era. Tickets $64.42, $71.00, $81.97 and $98.42. Tickets available at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center box office, by calling 304-696-6656 or through ticketemaster.com.
Friday
WV Paranormal Tourism Convention 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., in Beckley. Ghost walks, paranormal author Q&As and discussions about the weird side of West Virginia. Tickets $10 through charlestonghosttourcompany.com
Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. The show will also be presented 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Adults $15. Students $10. Tickets available a ctoc.org or at the door.
Saturday
Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration 10 a.m. to noon at WV Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. Food, a petting zoo, bike giveaways, crafts, music games and photos with the Easter Bunny. Free.
Lydia Can’t Breathe with City of the Weak at Rock City Cake Company. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. All ages show. Advance tickets $12. Day of the show $15. For information, visit rockcitycakeco.com.
“Mountain Stage” 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater. Featuring Margaret Glaspy, Kat Edmonson, River Whyless, Lakou Mizik, and Neal Francis. Tickets start at $25. To order, visit mountainstage.org.
Tuesday
Broadway in Charleston presents “Anastasia” 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $63.46. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
Upcoming
Alabama at the Charleston Coliseum April 14, Levon at the Clay Center for Sound Checks April 15, and Morgan Wallen at the Charleston Coliseum April 15.