The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Friday
Live on the Levee continues with a pair of local bands. The show opens with rock and R&B band ThreeChill, followed by the bluesy rock of Shine. The free show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Free Comic Book Day begins at 10 a.m. Many independent comic shops around the country will have free comic books, promotional merchandise, and special sales for fans of all ages.
Among the area stores participating in the giveaway is The Board Room Game Café at Southridge Centre, 35 RHL Boulevard South.
- Fund for the Arts’ “Capital Cocktail Classic” returns to downtown Charleston at 5 p.m. Participants will visit four local restaurants to receive a signature cocktail and a tapas at each location.
Tickets are $50 and available through the Fund for the Arts Facebook page. Proceeds from the event go to support Fund for the Arts.
- The Charleston Light Opera Guild presents the Johnny Cash jukebox musical “Ring of Fire” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Haddad Riverfront Park. The show will feature dozens of classic Johnny Cash songs presented by a cast of eight. Admission to both shows are free.
Upcoming
Comedian Jim Gaffigan performs at the Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 19; Mountain Stage with Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay and more emanates from the Culture Center Theater on Aug. 22; the Clay Center hosts Soundchecks with Hawktail and J. Hatfield on Aug. 26.