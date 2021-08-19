South Charleston Summerfest at the mound continues through Saturday night. The annual festival features carnival attractions, food vendors and nightly entertainment.
Thursday, it’s the Avalons with City Heat. Friday is the Ultimate Eagles Experience with the Jeff Ellis Band. Saturday, it’s Savannah Jack with Big Planet Soul. Concerts start at 6 p.m. each day.
Summerfest opens at 5 p.m. today and tomorrow and 9 a.m. on Saturday at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston at 5:30 p.m. Usually held the third Thursday of the month, this free, self-guided tour of area businesses includes art on display, live music and more. Free.
Jim Gaffigan comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets start $59.75 available through the box office or through ticketmaster.com.
Friday
Live on the Levee, Charleston’s weekly free summer concert series, returns to Haddad Riverfront Park this week with Grateful Dead tribute band Hyryder from Indiana and Appalachian jam band The Kind Thieves. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
The Soul Shine Music Festival will be held at the Barboursville Amphitheater beginning at 11 a.m. with concerts starting at 1 p.m. The festival features Burnsville Drive, Heather Danielle, Emmalea Deal and more. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate.
Sunday
Rock City Cake Company and the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative will host “Golden Girls Bingo” at 5 p.m. at Rock City Cake Company on Capitol Street. Hosted by Ted Brightwell, the event raises funds to help uninsured and under-insured West Virginians get breast health screenings and services. Tickets are $20.
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater for a 7 p.m. show featuring Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay, Amy Speace and more. Tickets are $30.
Mountain Stage is requesting and recommending audience members remain masked throughout the performance regardless of vaccination status.
Upcoming
Soul Asylum performs at the Red Carpet in Charleston Aug. 26; the Railbird Festival at The Grounds at Keeneland, in Lexington, Kentucky, takes place Aug. 28-29; the 4848 Festival takes over Snowshoe Mountain Resort Sept. 3-5.