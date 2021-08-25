The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
The Randolph County Fair continues through Sunday. The fair includes carnival events, crafts, vendors and blacksmith demonstrations.
Friday includes a rodeo presented by the Buckin B. Cattle Company. Saturday’s events include a tractor pull and fireworks. Adult tickets are $10 Thursday, $15 Friday and Saturday, and $10 Sunday. Admission for children 12 and under is $10. For more information, visit www.randolphcountyfairwv.com.
This week’s free Live on the Levee concert, in Charleston, features John Inghram and Friends presenting “A Tribute to the Rolling Stones.” Short and Company is the open act. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
The West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns to Valley Park in Hurricane. The two-day festival includes all things cupcake, plus live entertainment, carnival games and a cupcake eating contest. Admission is free.
Saturday
The two-day Railbird Festival kicks off at noon on the grounds at Keeneland, in Lexington, Kentucky. Performers include the Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell, My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings and Charleston native Sierra Ferrell. Tickets start at $110 and are available through ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming
The Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial Kickoff at the Charleston Coliseum takes place Sept. 3; Snowshoe Mountain Resort welcomes the 4848 Festival Sept. 3-5; and the Huntington Music and Arts Festival hits the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Sept. 4.