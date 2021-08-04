The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
- The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will open “O’Leary’s Mer-Man” at the Elk City Playhouse, 128 Washington St. W in Charleston.
The comedy/drama deals with “the tumultuous relationship between a homeless addict, her teenage daughter and their paraplegic benefactor.”
The show is recommended for teen audiences and older.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased by visiting cyacwv.showclix.com. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14.
Friday
- Multifest rolls back into Charleston at Haddad Riverfront Park with a mix of local, regional and nationally known R&B, soul and hip hop acts throughout the entire weekend.
The free music and arts festival celebrating African American culture and diversity begins at 6:30 p.m.
Headliners include H-Town on Friday night, Rob Base and Silk on Saturday evening, and the Ying Yang Twins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne perform at the Charleston Coliseum. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Taylor is known for a wide range of songs including “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is [To Be Loved By You],” among others.
Browne also has his hits, among them “Running on Empty,” “Tender is the Night” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
Tickets start at $84 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Sunday
Rapper Moneybagg Yo comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium for a 7 p.m. show.
The Memphis rapper has had a good year. Since 2020, he’s appeared repeatedly on the Billboard Rap, R&B and Hip Hop charts. His recent hits include “Shottas [Lala],” “Time Today” and “Wockesha."
Tickets start at $80. This is an 18-and-over event.
Upcoming
The State Fair of West Virginia runs Aug. 12-21 at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg; the Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Ring of Fire” Aug. 12-13 at Haddad Riverfront Park; comedian Jim Gaffigan performs at the Charleston Coliseum Aug. 19.