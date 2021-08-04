The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210401-gm-jt1 (copy)

Tickets are still available for the James Taylor concert at the Charleston Coliseum Friday.

 Courtesy photo

The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:

Thursday

  • The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will open “O’Leary’s Mer-Man” at the Elk City Playhouse, 128 Washington St. W in Charleston.

The comedy/drama deals with “the tumultuous relationship between a homeless addict, her teenage daughter and their paraplegic benefactor.”

The show is recommended for teen audiences and older.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased by visiting cyacwv.showclix.com. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14.

Friday

The free music and arts festival celebrating African American culture and diversity begins at 6:30 p.m.

Headliners include H-Town on Friday night, Rob Base and Silk on Saturday evening, and the Ying Yang Twins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

  • Songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne perform at the Charleston Coliseum. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor is known for a wide range of songs including “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is [To Be Loved By You],” among others.

Browne also has his hits, among them “Running on Empty,” “Tender is the Night” and “Doctor My Eyes.”

Tickets start at $84 and are available through Ticketmaster.

Sunday

Rapper Moneybagg Yo comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium for a 7 p.m. show.

The Memphis rapper has had a good year. Since 2020, he’s appeared repeatedly on the Billboard Rap, R&B and Hip Hop charts. His recent hits include “Shottas [Lala],” “Time Today” and “Wockesha."

Tickets start at $80. This is an 18-and-over event.

Upcoming

The State Fair of West Virginia runs Aug. 12-21 at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg; the Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Ring of Fire” Aug. 12-13 at Haddad Riverfront Park; comedian Jim Gaffigan performs at the Charleston Coliseum Aug. 19.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Recommended for you