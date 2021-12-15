The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston at 5 p.m. The free self-guided tour shows off area artists and local businesses.
Bob Thompson’s “Joy to the World” is 8 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater. The show features vocalist Dr. Kim Nalley. An additional performance will be 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $30. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Friday
“Hops and Hymns,” a holiday beer and singing event, comes to Capitol Market from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with music led by The Sycomores. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for local homelessness charities. More information, visit the Hops and Hymns page on Facebook.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or visiting www.theclaycenter.org.
“Rocky Mountain High Experience John Denver Christmas” starring Rick Shuler is 8 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum’s little theater. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
Monday
Arts in Action WV and Ultimate Dance Legacy presents “Christmas in Who-Ville: The Ballet” at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum. A second show is 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $15 and $20 and can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or through www.ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming
Sound Checks’ “A Not So Silent Night” with Shelem and Shine at the Clay Center is Dec. 23; the Harlem Globetrotters visit the Charleston Coliseum Jan. 4; Winter Jam hits the Charleston Coliseum Jan. 7.
