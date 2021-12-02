The weekend is looming. Here are a few local events you might want to check out:
Friday
South Charleston will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Mound.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Mary” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit cyacwv.showclix.com
womanSong presents its annual holiday show, “Comfort & Joy,” at 7:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. Tickets $10 at the door.
The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by the West Virginia International Film Festival reopens at 7:30 p.m. with the film, “Paper & Glue.” Showings continue every Friday and Saturday through December (except for Dec. 24-25). Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 304-395-6688 or visit wviff.org/floraleeharkcohen.
Classic rock band Chicago performs at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $65. To order, visit ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
The Nitro Christmas Parade begins at noon. The route begins at Pickens Road, west of the railroad tracks, and follows along First Avenue and ending at 19th Street.
South Charleston Christmas Parade begins at noon on D Street.
The Charleston Coliseum hosts the Holly Jolly Drive-Thru from 2 to 4 p.m. The holiday event, sponsored by The Friends of The Library Foundation of Kanawha County, Inc., is for children 12 and younger.
Christmas in Appalachia with Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys with Chosen Road begins at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets are $17 and $22 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Sounds of the Season” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $19. To order tickets, visit www.wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570.
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus Christmas Concert is at 3 p.m. at Charleston Baptist Temple. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door for adults and $5 for seniors and children 12 and younger. For information, visit www.wvacc.org.
Upcoming
The Gaither Vocal Band presents “All Heaven & Nature Sing” Dec. 9 at Charleston Municipal Auditorium; the Charleston Christmas parade begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; and the Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” beginning Dec. 10 at the Charleston Coliseum.