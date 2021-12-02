The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The weekend is looming. Here are a few local events you might want to check out:

Friday

  • South Charleston will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Mound.
  • Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Mary” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit cyacwv.showclix.com
  • womanSong presents its annual holiday show, “Comfort & Joy,” at 7:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. Tickets $10 at the door.
  • The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by the West Virginia International Film Festival reopens at 7:30 p.m. with the film, “Paper & Glue.” Showings continue every Friday and Saturday through December (except for Dec. 24-25). Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 304-395-6688 or visit wviff.org/floraleeharkcohen.
  • Classic rock band Chicago performs at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $65. To order, visit ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

  • The Nitro Christmas Parade begins at noon. The route begins at Pickens Road, west of the railroad tracks, and follows along First Avenue and ending at 19th Street.
  • South Charleston Christmas Parade begins at noon on D Street.
  • The Charleston Coliseum hosts the Holly Jolly Drive-Thru from 2 to 4 p.m. The holiday event, sponsored by The Friends of The Library Foundation of Kanawha County, Inc., is for children 12 and younger.
  • Christmas in Appalachia with Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys with Chosen Road begins at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets are $17 and $22 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com
  • The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Sounds of the Season” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $19. To order tickets, visit www.wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570.

Sunday

  • The Appalachian Children’s Chorus Christmas Concert is at 3 p.m. at Charleston Baptist Temple. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door for adults and $5 for seniors and children 12 and younger. For information, visit www.wvacc.org.

Upcoming

The Gaither Vocal Band presents “All Heaven & Nature Sing” Dec. 9 at Charleston Municipal Auditorium; the Charleston Christmas parade begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; and the Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” beginning Dec. 10 at the Charleston Coliseum.

