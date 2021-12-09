The weekend is looming. Here are a few local events you might want to check out.
Thursday
- The Charleston Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard.
- The Gaither Band’s “All Heaven & Nature Sing” gospel concert comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26 and are available through the box office or at ticketmaster.com.
Friday
- Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum’s Little Theater. Additional showings are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. To order, visit https://childrens-
- theatre-of-charleston.square.site/
- The Kanawha Valley Community Band’s free holiday concert, “Frosted Jubilee,” is 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.
- Barstool Sports presents “Rough and Rowdy 16” at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
- Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra present “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. The show will also be presented 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $15.50 and can be purchased by calling 304-561-3570 or visiting theclaycenter.org.
- “A Christmas Carol” opens 8 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Additional performances are 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. For information, call 304-721-8896.
Saturday
- The Clendenin Christmas Parade will be held at 11 a.m.
- The Hurricane Christmas Parade takes place at 4 p.m. on Main Street.
- The town of Ansted, in Fayette County, presents a “Storybook Christmas Parade” at 5:30 p.m.
- Grammy Award-winning fiddle player Andy Leftwich and friends come to Teays Valley Baptist Church, on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, for a free show at 7 p.m.
- True Impact Dance and Performing Arts brings “Christmas in Narnia, the Ballet” to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased by calling 304-633-1238 or visiting trueimpactarts.com.
- Cirque Dreams brings “Holidaze” to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
- Mountain Stage celebrates its 38th anniversary at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater. The show includes Joshua Radin, Stephen Kellogg, Nefresh Mountain and more. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Bob Thompson’s “Joy to the World” at the Culture Center Theater Dec. 16-17; the Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program comes to the Municipal Auditorium Dec. 17; the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra joins with the West Virginia Symphony Chorus to present Handel’s “Messiah” at the Clay Center Dec. 18.