The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out.
Thursday
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias performs at 8 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets are $29.50 and available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Friday
The Woody Hawley Series presents keyboardist Bob Malone with singer/songwriter Annie Neeley at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
The Alban Arts Center presents “James and The Giant Peach” at 7:30 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Additional performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and younger. For information, call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
Sound Checks returns to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. with Remember Jones and Corduroy Brown. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
Sunday
Mountain Stage with The Steel Wheels, Miko Marks, The Whitmore Sisters, Scott Cook, Tammy Rogers and Thom Jutz begins at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. Tickets $25 and can be purchased at www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
The Marshall Tucker Band returns to the Charleston Coliseum Feb. 25; the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra performs at the Clay Center Feb. 26; and Post-Modern Jukebox is at the Clay Center Feb. 27.