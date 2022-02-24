The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out.
Thursday
Comedy Night at Rock City Cake Company. Hosted by Cody Cannon, the 7 p.m. show features Lawton Parnell, Lish Brownfield and Nat Cesco. Admission is $10. For information, visit www.rockcitycakeco.com.
Friday
The Marshall Tucker Band with Dave Mason perform at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $20. To order, visit the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
The Alban Arts Center presents “James and The Giant Peach” at 7:30 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Additional performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and younger. For information, call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
The Winter Blues Farmers Market is from 1-5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The free event features dozens of vendors selling local produce and products.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Broadway Blockbuster” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. The show includes selections from “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” “Cabaret” and more. Tickets start at $22.50. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Sunday
“Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour” takes place at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center. Billed as “today’s hits yesterday,” the show reimagines recent popular hits in the style of older pop music. Tickets start at $28.50. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Upcoming
“The Price is Right” stage show is at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium March 1; Celtic Calling is in Charleston March 1-6; The Newsboys perform at Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley March 5; Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater March 6.
