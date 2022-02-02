The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Friday
Country music star Morgan Wallen is at the Charleston Coliseum for a 7 p.m. show with HARDY and Ernest. Tickets start at $330 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Paradise Park” at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Light Opera Guild box office two hours before the performance or through www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Additional showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12; and 2 p.m. Feb. 13.
Auditions for “Space Preachers: The Musical” will be held 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans.
Both in-person and video submissions will be accepted. Those auditioning must prepare a short song selection and a short monologue (if submitting by video). Scripts will be provided for those in attendance. For more information, call 304-721-8896.
“Carnaval 2022: Avant Garden” will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $150. For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
The Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance present Bill & the Belles at 7:30 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door and online at footmad.weebly.com.
Upcoming
Tri-State Arenacross returns to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington Feb. 11-12; the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra performs at the Clay Center Feb. 12; and “Trolls” visits the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Feb. 12-13.
