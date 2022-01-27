at the Charleston Coliseum through Sunday. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20. To order tickets visit the Coliseum box office or go online to ticketmaster.com.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company will hold auditions for its production of “The Stoner and the Pot Plane” 1 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse. Performances are March 12, 13, 18 and 19. For information, visit cyaccharleston.com.
Sunday
The 30th Annual KEE Bridal Expo will be at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 12 p.m. Call 304-396-5990 or visit mountainhealtharena.com
Children’s Theater of Charleston is holding auditions for “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at Children’s Theater of Charleston’s workshop. Reservations for auditions online, but not necessary to audition. For information, visit ctoc.org.
Upcoming
Morgan Wallen at the Charleston Coliseum Feb. 4, the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance present Bill and the Belles at the Culture Center Theater Feb. 5 and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Reflections” at the Clay Center Feb. 12.
