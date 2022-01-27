Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kentucky native Abby Hamilton opens the new season of Sound Checks at the Clay Center on Friday night.

 Courtesy photo

The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out.

Thursday

Disney on Ice presents “Mickey and Friends”

  • at the Charleston Coliseum through Sunday. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20. To order tickets visit the Coliseum box office or go online to ticketmaster.com.

Friday

Sound Checks with Abby Hamilton

  • and Drew Cable comes to the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For more information, call 304-561-3570, visit the Clay Center box office or go online to theclaycenter.org.

Saturday

  • Contemporary Youth Arts Company will hold auditions for its production of “The Stoner and the Pot Plane” 1 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse. Performances are March 12, 13, 18 and 19. For information, visit cyaccharleston.com.

Sunday

  • The 30th Annual KEE Bridal Expo will be at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 12 p.m. Call 304-396-5990 or visit mountainhealtharena.com
  • Children’s Theater of Charleston is holding auditions for “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at Children’s Theater of Charleston’s workshop. Reservations for auditions online, but not necessary to audition. For information, visit ctoc.org.

Upcoming

Morgan Wallen at the Charleston Coliseum Feb. 4, the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance present Bill and the Belles at the Culture Center Theater Feb. 5 and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Reflections” at the Clay Center Feb. 12.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

