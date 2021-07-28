The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Friday
Country rockers The Kentucky Headhunters come to Live on the Levee in Charleston. Huntington-based rockers Ducain will open the show.
The Kentucky Headhunters burst onto the scene in the late 1980s with hits like “Dumas Walker,” “Oh, Lonesome Me” and “Walk Softly On This Heart of Mine.”
The free show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
The West Virginia Hot Dog Festival returns to the streets of Huntington to celebrate all-things hot dogs. There will be live music, a kid zone and a Pooch Parade.
Admisson is free, but proceeds from the festival benefit the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The festival begins at 11 a.m.
Saturday evening, The Company Stores and The Mighty Good Times play the Red Carpet Lounge at 308 Elizabeth St.
Gates open for the all-ages show at 4:30 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of the show. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Sunday
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater, in Charleston, with Steve Earle and the Dukes, Malcolm Holcomb, John R. Miller, Rachel Baiman and Mary Hott with the Carpenter Ants. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Last year, Earle released “Ghosts of West Virginia” and had intended to perform in West Virginia before the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of this year, the songwriter paid tribute to his son, Justin Townes Earle, who died in 2020, with “JT,” an album covering some of his son’s songs.
Tickets are $30 and available through mountainstage.org. The show will also be streamed online. The live stream is free, but donations are welcome.
Upcoming
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “O’Leary’s Mer-Man” at the Elk City Playhouse, beginning Aug. 5; James Taylor and Jackson Browne perform at the Charleston Coliseum Aug. 6; and rapper Moneybagg Yo appears at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 8.