The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Thursday
Meet and mingle with other West Side residents, business owners and advocates at the West Side Mingle, set for 5:30 p.m. at Food Among the Flowers, located at 513 Tennessee Ave. Live music from a local artist will be featured. Admission is free.
Country stars Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $40, $66, $81 and $106, and can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Friday
“Sound Checks” with Cha Wa and Shelem is 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association's Model Train and Craft Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Convention Center. The KVRA promotes the history of railroads in West Virginia. Admission is $5 for adults $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. For information, visit www.kvrailroad.org or www.chaswvccc.com.
Sunday
Korn, with Code Orange and Chevelle, performs at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased through the Mountain Health Arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming
ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston on March 17; Greta Van Fleet performs at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on March 19; and the East End Pub Crawl will take place on Charleston's East End on March 19
