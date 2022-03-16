The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Thursday
ArtWalk begins at 5 p.m. in downtown Charleston. The free, self-guided walking tour features works by local and regional artists and live entertainment. It concludes at 8 p.m.. At 7:30 p.m., the Clay Center hosts Art After Dark.
Friday
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Stoner and The Pot Plane and other stories” starting at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse on Charleston's West Side. The show is features “a collection of characters who were, might have been or should have been present during some of the stranger and often forgotten events of Charleston’s past.”
Additional showings are 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. March 25-26. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at the door or through cyacwv.showclix.com.
The Charleston Main Streets East End St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl begins at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The event features live music, drink specials and a trolley to navigate between the pub crawl and the late night pub crawl on Lee Street. Tickets start at $25. For details, visit www.cwvmainstreets.org.
Greta Van Fleet performs at 7 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The show includes Rival Sons and The Velveteers. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at the Mountain Health Arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Harry Potter vs. Star Wars” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Includes music by John Williams, Patrick Doyle and more. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.wvsymphony.org.
Sunday
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater for a 7 p.m. show. Hosted by Kathy Mattea, guests include Smith & Sollee, AHI, Kyshona, Pete Mulvey and SistaStrings. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
"Hairspray" is at the Clay Center on March 22; the Charleston Ballet presents “Unwrapped” March 25 and 26 at the Charleston Coliseum theater; the Woody Hawley Concert Series with Amy Speace and Chris Haddox is at the Clay Center March 26; Judas Priest with Queensryche rock the Charleston Coliseum on March 27.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.