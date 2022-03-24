Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out.

Friday

  • Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “The Stoner and the Pot Plane” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse in the Elk City district of Charleston’s West Side. Adults $15. Seniors and students $10. Tickets available at the door or through cyacwv.showclix.com.
  • Charleston Ballet presents “Ballet Unwrapped” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum Theatre. Advance tickets for adults $25 or $20 for seniors or students. Tickets at the door $30 for adults or $25 for seniors or students. To order, call 304-342-6541 or visit thecharlestonballet.com.

Saturday

  • “Her Hope Haven” pilot premiere 6:30 p.m. at Bream Memorial Presbyterian, 317 W. Washington St., in Charleston.

Directed by filmmaker Tijah Bumgarner, “Her Hope Haven” is a comedy-drama television series pilot about a group of women working toward their sobriety at a fictional women’s inpatient recovery center in West Virginia. The pilot was filmed in the area, using local actors in recovery for substance use disorders. Admission is free.

  • The Woody Hawley Series presents Chris Haddox and Johnny Staats 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center’s Walker Theater. Tickets $23.50. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or online at theclaycenter.org.
  • Hawthorne Heights with Golden and Roy F. Bush 7 p.m. at Rock City Cake Company on Capitol Street. All ages show. General admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $25. Information at 681-265-9154 or rockcitycakeco.com.

Sunday

  • West Virginia Youth Symphony Chamber Concert 3 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist Church on 1221 Quarrier St. The concert will include compositions by Telemann, Prokofiev and Beethoven. It will also feature a performance by WVYS 2022 Concerto Competition Runner-Up, Caleb Newell, who will perform the Violin Concerto in G Major by Joseph Haydn. Adults $5. Seniors and students $2. Tickets at the door.
  • West Virginia International Film Festival Oscar Party 2022 6:30 p.m. at Taylor Books on Capitol Street. Oscar viewing party with the WVIFF. Formal dress encouraged, but not required. Admission is pay-what-you-can. More information at 917-617-8208 or wviff.org.
  • “Mountain Stage” in Morgantown. 7 p.m. at the WVU Creative Arts Center. Includes performances by Janis Ian, Lido Pimiento, Beppe Gambetta, Philip B. Price, and Chris Haddox. Tickets $23. To order, visit mountainstage.org or Ticketmaster.com.
  • Judas Priest 50 Heavy Metal Years with Queensryche 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets start at $39.50. To order, visit the Charleston Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster.com.

Upcoming

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra April 2 at the Clay Center; “Mountain Stage” April 3 at the Culture Center Theater; and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” April 7 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

