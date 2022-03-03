The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Friday
Celtic Calling presents The Company Stores with Autumn Equinox 8 p.m. at Rock City Cake Company. Tickets are $15. For information, visit www.rockcitycakeco.com.
A memorial for Walter DeBarr will be held at 9 p.m. at The Empty Glass. The event includes performances by Aaron Fisher, Greg McGowan, Ken Starcher and Bad Keys of the Mountains. Admission is $7. For information, visit www.emptyglass.com.
Saturday
HerdCon, Marshall University’s annual pop culture convention, begins at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. Admission is free. For information, visit www.marshall.edu/herdcon.
Celtic Calling’s attempt to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing unicorn horns takes place at 1:30 p.m. at Davis Park in Charleston. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. For information, visit www.celticcalling.org.
The Stand Together Tour featuring the Newsboys, Danny Gokey, Mac Powell and Adam Agee visits the Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. For information, visit www.awakeningevents.com.
Professional Bull Riders: Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour Capital City Classic is 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com.
Celtic Calling and the Friends of Old Time Music and Dance present Teada at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater/Resurrection Church. Tickets are $25.
Also at 7:30, Celtic Calling presents Minor Swing at Taylor Books. Admission to that show is free. For information on both shows, visit www.celticcalling.org.
A tribute to Charlie Tee will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. The show includes performances by The Carpenter Ants, members of the Mountain Stage band, John Ellison, Stratus, Randy Gilkey and more. Donations will be accepted.
Sunday
Mountain Stage takes place at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater. The show includes J2B2, Della Mae, the Tray Wellington Band, Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, and Crys Matthews. Tickets are $25. For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker are at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium March 10; Soundchecks with Cha Wa perform at the Clay Center March 11; and ArtWalk returns to downtown Charleston March 17.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.