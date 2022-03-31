The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Thursday
- The Elementary Schools All-County Chorus Concert is 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Friday
- The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble presents “Follow the Yellow Brick Road: Celebrating 25 years of Excellence,” at 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets are $25 at the door.
- The Secondary Schools All-County Chorus Concert is 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students.
- The Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema presents “The Worst Person in the World” at 7:30 p.m. The film is director Joachim Trier’s modern twist on a classically constructed character portrait of contemporary life in Oslo. Additional showings are 5 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Friday through April. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 304-395-6688.
- Folk/Americana music duo The Honey Dewdrops perform at 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets start at $17. For information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
Saturday
- The Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The expo features reptiles, spiders, small mammals and more. Tickets are $5, with children 12 and younger admitted free. For information, call 304-696-5990.
- The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Mozart: Requiem” at the Clay Center in Charleston. The program includes Bologne’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Brahms’ “Variations on Theme of Haydn” and Mozart’s “Requiem.” Tickets start at $12. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or visit www.wvsymphony.org.
- Comedian Nate Bargatze brings his “Raincheck Tour” to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36.75, $46.75 and $66.75. To purchase tickets, visit the Charleston Coliseum box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
- Mountain Stage takes place at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. The show features Joan Osborne, Griffin House, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, 49 Winchester and Abby Hamilton. Tickets start at $25. To order, visit www.mountainstage.org.
Upcoming
- “Summer: the Donna Summer Musical” is at Huntington’s Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on April 7; Lydia Can’t Breathe with City of the Weak take the stage at Rock City Cake Company on April 10; the Broadway musical “Anastasia” visits the Clay Center on April 12.