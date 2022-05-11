The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Friday
The Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Something Rotten!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Tickets are $25 and $30 and available online at charlestonlightoperaguild.org or at the Charleston Coliseum box office two hours prior to performance.
The Company Stars debuts the music video for its song "Ways" and performs two sets at 10 p.m. at Bar 101. Admission is $20.
Saturday
The 83rd Feast of the Ramson will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richwood Community Center. The event features a meal and craft show. The ramp dinner includes ramps, potatoes, brown beans, cornbread, ham and bacon, and desserts. Cold drinks, including sassafras tea, will also be available, as are other meal options. Tickets are $20. For information, visit www.richwoodchamberofcommerce.org.
FestivALL at the Capitol Market returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Charleston’s Capitol Market. The event features a specialty area set aside for a rotating schedule of local and emerging artists and crafters. This week’s artists include Ellie's Emporium, HepCatz Design and Reflection in a Pool.
The St. Albans Spring Fling takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Roadside Park in St. Albans. The free event features live music, children's activities, a petting zoo and concessions.
The Beyond the Stars Pride Pageant begins at 6 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston. The pageant is sponsored by Rainbow Pride of WV. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and younger are admitted free. For information, visit www.rainbowpridewv.org.
Fletcher’s Grove with Beggars Clan and Berth perform at 7 p.m. at the Red Carpet Lounge in Charleston. Tickets are $20.
Upcoming
Sound Checks presents Kitchen at the Clay Center on May 20; T. Graham Brown performs at the Charleston Coliseum Theater on May 20; and Mountain Stage with guest host Larry Groce returns to the Culture Center Theater on May 22.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.