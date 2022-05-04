The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you might want to check out:
Friday
- Justin Moore with Earl Dibbles, Jr. and Scott Stevens perform at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets start at $39.95 and can be purchased at the arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
- The Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Something Rotten!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater. Additional showings are 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 14. Tickets are $25 and $30 and can be purchased online at www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org or at the Charleston Coliseum box office two hours prior to performance.
Saturday
- The East End Yard Sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Charleston’s East End. Maps are available at Zeganz, Zegeer Hardware, Mea Cuppa at the Capitol Market, and online at www.cwvmainstreets.org.
- FestivALL at the Capitol Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Charleston’s Capitol Market. This week features local artists including Melissa Doty Artwork, Mallymoon Pottery, Sugar Pop Press and Black Lotus Woodshop.
- Monster trucks roar into town as Monster Jam returns to the Charleston Coliseum for shows at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Pit Party events will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $21 and can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
- WomanSong performs at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Charleston. Tickets are $10, and donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted.
- The Sea The Sea with Spencer Elliott performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Walker Theater of the Clay Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.
- The West Virginia Symphony presents “Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.wvsymphony.org.
Sunday
- Concerts at St. John’s presents the “The Spirit of Young Beethoven” at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Charleston. The show includes performances with Robert Frankenberry, Elisabeth Baer, Lindsey Goodman and David DeBolt. Admission is free and donations will be accepted. Face masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are required.
Monday
- The Marshall Artist Series presents the musical “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Theater in Huntington. Tickets start at $64.42 and can be purchased at the Marshall Artists Series box office, by calling 304-696-6656 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
- “Coal Country” a musical about the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster featuring country singer Steve Earle, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium. Limited tickets are available through coalcountryticketsubb@gmail.com and www.theatrewestvirginia.org.
Upcoming
- Sound Checks presents Kitchen at the Clay Center on May 20; T. Graham Brown is at the Charleston Coliseum Theater on May 20; Mountain Stage with guest host Larry Groce returns to the Culture Center Theater on May 22.