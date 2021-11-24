The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:

Thursday

  • Dunbar’s 73rd Annual Commode Bowl begins at 1 p.m. at Dunbar Middle School. It’s a long-running holiday neighborhood tackle football game. There’s a parade at noon. Admission is five cans of food.

Friday

  • Record Store Day returns during Black Friday with collector’s specials, limited edition records and more. Stores open early, but check with individual locations for specifics.
  • Black Friday ArtWalk begins at noon in downtown Charleston and continues all day with local artists showing their work, live music, and hot chocolate on the street.
  • The City of Charleston lights its official Christmas tree at Lee Street Triangle around 5 p.m. and will also open Holly Jolly Brawley at the Brawley Walkway between Capitol and Summers streets.
  • The 63rd Annual Model Railroad/Arts & Crafts Show comes to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The show is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for children under 12. Tickets sold at the door.
  • The St. Albans Festival of Lights opens at 6 p.m. in St. Albans City Park and will run 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through the holiday season.
  • Contemporary Youth Arts Company opens “Mary” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse. Tickets are $15 for adults or $8 for students and seniors. Tickets at cyacwv.showclix.com.

Sunday

  • Handel’s “Messiah” returns at 3 p.m. to Clendenin United Methodist Church in Clendenin. The performance is free. Following safety guidelines, the audience will be masked and socially distanced.
  • The WWE Supershow at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center begins at 5 p.m. The show includes Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, King Woods and many others. Tickets start at $20. To order, visit ticketmaster.com.

Upcoming

America performs at the Keith-Albee Theater in Huntington on Dec. 1; REO Speedwagon visits the Clay Center on Dec. 1; Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith bring their Christmas show to the Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1.

