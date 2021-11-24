The weekend is looming. Here are a few events you may want to check out:
Thursday
Dunbar’s 73rd Annual Commode Bowl begins at 1 p.m. at Dunbar Middle School. It’s a long-running holiday neighborhood tackle football game. There’s a parade at noon. Admission is five cans of food.
Friday
Record Store Day returns during Black Friday with collector’s specials, limited edition records and more. Stores open early, but check with individual locations for specifics.
Black Friday ArtWalk begins at noon in downtown Charleston and continues all day with local artists showing their work, live music, and hot chocolate on the street.
The City of Charleston lights its official Christmas tree at Lee Street Triangle around 5 p.m. and will also open Holly Jolly Brawley at the Brawley Walkway between Capitol and Summers streets.
The 63rd Annual Model Railroad/Arts & Crafts Show comes to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The show is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for children under 12. Tickets sold at the door.
The St. Albans Festival of Lights opens at 6 p.m. in St. Albans City Park and will run 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through the holiday season.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company opens “Mary” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse. Tickets are $15 for adults or $8 for students and seniors. Tickets at cyacwv.showclix.com.
Handel’s “Messiah” returns at 3 p.m. to Clendenin United Methodist Church in Clendenin. The performance is free. Following safety guidelines, the audience will be masked and socially distanced.
The WWE Supershow at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center begins at 5 p.m. The show includes Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, King Woods and many others. Tickets start at $20. To order, visit ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming
America performs at the Keith-Albee Theater in Huntington on Dec. 1; REO Speedwagon visits the Clay Center on Dec. 1; Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith bring their Christmas show to the Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 1.